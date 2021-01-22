UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:50 AM

EMBARGO: US House Approves Waiver to Allow Austin to Serve as Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a waiver to allow retired general Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of Defense despite his recent military service.

With voting still underway, a majority of lawmakers voted in favor of granting the waiver, which exempts him from a law that bars anyone who has been out of the military for less than seven years from serving as secretary of defense.

Austin, previously the head of US Central Command, retired from the military in 2016.

The waiver must still be approved by the Senate before Senators can then vote on confirmation of President Joe Biden's nomination of Austin as secretary of defense.

