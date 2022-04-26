Embassies of LPR, DPR in Moscow May Be Opened Within Two Months - Diplomatic Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The embassies of the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR) in Russia will be opened soon, possibly within a month or two, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"We will be making efforts for this to (be) done in the near future, the sooner the better.

We are engaged in specific work," the source said.

He suggested that the LPR and DPR embassies in Moscow could open within "a month or two."

On February 22, Russia established diplomatic relations with the LPR and DPR after recognizing their independence.