Embassy Advises Russian Citizens To Avoid US Protests, Cities Engulfed In Riots- Statement

Embassy Advises Russian Citizens to Avoid US Protests, Cities Engulfed in Riots- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Washington has called on Russian nationals to avoid US protests and refrain from traveling  to the cities with ongoing unrest, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Monday.

"We strongly recommend that Russian citizens, who are permanently or temporarily in the United States, to strictly abide by authorities' instructions, avoid places crowded with protesters and traveling to cities engulfed in riots," the statement said.

