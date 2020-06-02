UrduPoint.com
Embassy Advises Russian Citizens To Avoid US Protests, Cities Engulfed In Riots

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Embassy Advises Russian Citizens to Avoid US Protests, Cities Engulfed in Riots

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Washington has called on Russian nationals to avoid US protests and refrain from traveling to the cities with ongoing unrest, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Monday.

"We strongly recommend that Russian citizens, who are permanently or temporarily in the United States, to strictly abide by authorities' instructions, avoid places crowded with protesters and traveling to cities engulfed in riots," the statement said.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany earlier in the day said the Trump administration will deploy more Federal resources throughout the United States to reduce violence linked to recent anti-racism protests.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25 after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson and widespread looting.

The protests erupted after video surfaced showing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes right before he died. Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third degree murder.

Floyd's family in a statement on Monday said an independent autopsy revealed that he died of asphyxia from sustained pressure to the neck and back.

