Open Menu

Embassy Celebrates 100th Anniversary Of Proclamation Of Republic Of Türkiye

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Embassy celebrates 100th Anniversary of Proclamation of Republic of Türkiye

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Embassy of Türkiye in Pakistan celebrated the 100th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye here the other day.

Türkiye Ambassador in Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Paçaci on the occasion said, “I commemorate Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of our Republic, and express our gratitude to our holy martyrs and our veterans who fought for the same blessed cause and entrusted our beautiful homeland to us at the cost of their lives.”

He said, the Republic of Türkiye signified the rebirth of a noble nation from its ashes, one that preferred to die instead of making compromises on its liberty, independence, and honor.

“We are proud of being a member of such a heroic nation that has the "character of independence," he said.

He also mentioned that the Turkish War of Independence was not only the success of the Turkish nation but also a well-documented part of our shared history with Pakistan.

He added, “The sacrifices and selfless support by the South Asian Muslims during the Khilafat Movement, and their political and financial contributions to the Turkish sacred cause, have and will never be forgotten.”

He emphasized that the Turkish Independence War had also become a profound inspiration for subcontinent Muslims in their struggle for freedom.

Founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, expressed his appreciation for the Turkish struggle and its exceptional leader, Atatürk, as the builder of Modern Türkiye and an example to the rest of the world, especially to the Muslim states in the Far East.

He also played a video message by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Republic Day congratulated wholeheartedly the Turkish citizens living across the world.

“At this turning point in our glorious history, I commemorate all our heroes who pioneered the establishment of our new state, first and foremost the founder of the Republic, Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and wish Allah’s mercy upon them,” the president said.

The president further said, “The journey of our nation from the past to the future continues to this day, from the Seljuks to the Ottomans, and from the Ottomans to the Republic of Türkiye.”

He said, “With our growing economy, strengthening democracy, increasing reputation, expanding sphere of influence, and our principled and visionary foreign policy, we continue to be "the protector of those in need" all over the world.

APP/fur-zah/

Related Topics

Pakistan World Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Same Independence Ghazi Tayyip Erdogan Muslim All From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern eco ..

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies contributing to green e ..

25 minutes ago
 Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 202 ..

Canada-UAE 2023 bilateral trade set to surpass 2022’s figures: Canadian envoy

26 minutes ago
 COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; clim ..

COP 28: UAE universities boost students&#039; climate change awareness

26 minutes ago
 Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

1 hour ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

3 hours ago
Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

3 hours ago
 PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEA ..

PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEAUTYWORLD MIDDLE EAST 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years with ..

GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years without interruption

4 hours ago
 Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World