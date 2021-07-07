UrduPoint.com
Embassy Denies Reports On Alleged US RNC Computer Breach By "Russian Government Hackers"

Muhammad Irfan Wed 07th July 2021

Embassy Denies Reports on Alleged US RNC Computer Breach by

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia's embassy in the United States denied reports about the alleged breach of the Republican National Committee's computer systems by "Russian government hackers."

"We paid attention to the publication by Bloomberg on July 6 about the alleged breach by 'Russian government hackers' of the computer systems of the Republican National Committee.

We strongly reject such fabrications. We emphasize that the party itself denied the fact of a cyber attack. There is no evidence that the attack took place," the embassy said.

"In this regard, we urge the journalists to recall professional ethics and stop sweeping accusations. We would like to remind that during the summit of the presidents of Russia and the United States in Geneva, the topic of cybersecurity took one of the central places," it said on Facebook.

More Stories From World

