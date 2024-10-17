Embassy Holds Informative Session On CBAM's Impacts On Pakistan Exports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, in collaboration with Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce (MoC) and the European Commission organized an informative session on Carbon Boarder Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
The CBAM is applicable on sectors like cement, iron and steel, aluminium fertilizers, electricity and hydrogen, according to a press release.
The session was attended by a large number of public and private sector representatives.
Delphine Sallard, DG Taxation & Custom Union (TAXUD), European Commission gave a comprehensive presentation highlighting different contours of the regulations.
She mentioned that CBAM was a tool introduced by EU to address carbon leakage by imposing a carbon price on imports from non-EU countries.
The mechanism ensures that imported goods are subject to the same carbon costs as goods produced within the EU, promoting global reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
She further discussed different impact of CBAM on Pakistan’s exports to the EU. Pakistani exporters will require to measure, report and reduce carbon emissions in their production processes, she added.
Additional Secretary of Ministry of Commerce Nasir Hamid emphasized on Pakistani industries to adapt to new regulations as compliance would be a key determinant of our continued access to European markets.
He lauded the efforts of Omar Hameed, Economic Minister and Pakistan Embassy Brussels for creating awareness among Pakistani business associations and individuals to ensure compliance among them on the forthcoming European Regulations.
