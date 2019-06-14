Embassy In US Confirms Death Of Russian Citizen Dmitry Koltsov In Los Angeles
The Russian Embassy in the United States has confirmed the death of Russian citizen Dmitry Koltsov in Los Angeles, the press office told Sputnik on Friday
"The consular department of the Embassy is working to determine the circumstances of the incident, and has sent inquiries to the American authorities. We remain in contact with the relatives of Dmitry Koltsov," the diplomatic mission said.