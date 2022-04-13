Embassy in US Says Russian Armed Forces Have No Chemical Warfare Agents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States, in response to claims by State Department spokesperson Ned price about the possibility of Moscow using chemical weapons in Ukraine, said the Russian Armed Forces do not have chemical warfare agents, as all stockpiles have been destroyed.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are successfully carrying out all their tasks on the Ukrainian territory. At the same time, they do not and cannot have any chemical warfare agents at their disposal because our country eliminated all chemical weapons stockpiles back in 2017," the embassy said on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.