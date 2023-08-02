Embassy of Bolivia Sends Note to Russian Side on Desire to Join BRICS - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Embassy of Bolivia in Russia has sent a note to the Russian side about the country's desire to join the BRICS, Bolivian Ambassador in Moscow Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste said on Wednesday.

"We sent this note to all countries about our desire to join the BRICS, then by the decision of the BRICS, the president (of Bolivia) was invited to the summit, precisely because we have already submitted an application, and of course we have submitted this application here (in Russia)," Urzagaste told reporters.