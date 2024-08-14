Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi was organised a flag hoisting ceremony

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 August, 2024)

A flag hoisting ceremony was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi today to celebrate the Seventy-Eighth Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and enthusiasm.

A large number of Pakistani community members along with their families attended the event.On this occassion, messages of the Pakistani leadership were read out.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi welcomed the guests and congratulated the community members on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

He highlighted the need of unity, faith and discipline in pursuing collective efforts towards Pakistan’s socioeconomic progress; and prayed for our beloved country’s peace and prosperity.

He urged the community members to continuously play their constructive role in the socioeconomic development of Pakistan. Ambassador appreciated their contribution in the development of UAE as well as support to national economy through remittances.



Ambassador Tirmizi also planted a tree on the occassion and inaugurated the newly renovated Consular Hall of the Embassy.

During the ceremony, school children also performed on Pakistan’s national songs.