Embassy Of Pakistan In Beijing Observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Tuesday observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Day of Exploitation) in a solemn and dignified ceremony underscoring Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause centred on inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The event commenced with the reading of messages from the President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, highlighting Indian measures to alter the demographic and political landscape of IIOJK over the past six years. Their messages reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast political, moral, and diplomatic support for Kashmir and its people.

Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy, Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary delivered his remarks.

He strongly condemned India’s hegemonic policies and persistent violations of international law, highlighting New Delhi’s blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and impunity in perpetrating oppressive measures in IIOJK.

The ceremony included the screening of a video documentary illustrating India’s illegal and unilateral actions especially since August 5, 2019, that showed widespread human rights violations, systematic demographic changes, and atrocities inflicted upon innocent Kashmiris under Indian illegal occupation.

Complementing the visual narrative, a photo exhibition was held, capturing the ongoing sufferings endured by the Kashmiri people.

APP/asg

