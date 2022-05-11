Embassy Rejects US Statement on Alleged Involvement of Russia in Cyber Attacks in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The Russian Embassy to the United States called the US State Department's claims about Russia's alleged involvement in cyber attacks on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine absurd.

The State Department earlier accused Russia of conducting a series of cyber attacks on commercial satellite systems in late February in order to disrupt the communications of the Ukrainian military, and the EU member states allegedly felt the effect.

"Such statements are absurd and divorced from the real state of affairs. Our country has never engaged in cyber aggression. This is contrary to Russia's principled position. We are committed to using information and communication technologies solely for the benefit of the world community's development," the embassy said on Telegram.

"It is from American territory that most computer attacks are carried out on critical infrastructure facilities in other countries, including Russia.

Over the past six months alone, our competent agencies have sent about 500 notifications of malicious activity from the jurisdiction of the United States," the embassy said.

According to the diplomatic mission, the Kiev regime is creating a 300,000-strong cyber army.

"Instead of looking for an imaginary threat from Russia, Washington should rein in those under its care in Kiev, who are openly planning and committing acts of cyber sabotage against the Russian Federation. It is quite possible that Ukrainian hackers will not be limited to provocations only against our country and will attempt to test the strength of Western states' infrastructure, will carry out so-called false flag operations," it said.