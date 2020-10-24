UrduPoint.com
Embattled Belarusian President Receives Phone Call From Pompeo - Reports

Sat 24th October 2020 | 08:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko received a phone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, Belarusian Telegram channel Pool Pervogo reported.

No further details have been provided.

The talks come as the deadline of an ultimatum announced by ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who threatens Lukashenko with nationwide strikes unless he resigns, draws near.

