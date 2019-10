Chilean President Sebastian Pinera unveiled a major cabinet reshuffle on Monday as he battles to find a response to more than a week of street protests that have left at least 20 people dead

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 )

Pinera replaced eight ministers -- a third of his cabinet -- including the highly unpopular Interior Minister Andres Chadwick, replacing him with Gonzalo Blumel.