Embattled Credit Suisse Chief Thiam Steps Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:17 PM

Embattled Credit Suisse chief Thiam steps down

Credit Suisse, which has been rocked by a spying scandal, announced Friday that chief executive Tidjane Thiam had resigned and would be replaced by the current head of the bank's Swiss operations

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):Credit Suisse, which has been rocked by a spying scandal, announced Friday that chief executive Tidjane Thiam had resigned and would be replaced by the current head of the bank's Swiss operations.

"The Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group has unanimously accepted the resignation of Tidjane Thiam and appointed Thomas Gottstein as the new CEO of Credit Suisse Group," the bank said in a statement.

