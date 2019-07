Embattled Lithuanian Prime Minister wins confidence vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Lithuania's centre-left Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis on Tuesday won a confidence vote after presenting an expanded majority coalition forged in the wake of his failed presidential bid.

Earlier this month, Skvernelis reneged on a pledge to quit after being eliminated in the first round of May's presidential election in the Baltic eurozone state of 2.8 million.

His cabinet reshuffle saw two new parties formally join his government to create a four-party coalition commanding a majority 75 of the 141 seats in parliament -- 14 more seats than the previous majority.

Skvernelis won Tuesday's ballot by 83 votes to one vote, with 30 abstentions.

The centrist Farmers and Greens Union and the leftist Social Democratic Labour Party -- which formed the coalition until July -- will now govern in tandem with the right-wing Order and Justice and the centre-right Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance.