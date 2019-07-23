UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Embattled Lithuanian Prime Minister Wins Confidence Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:52 PM

Embattled Lithuanian Prime Minister wins confidence vote

Lithuania's centre-left Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis on Tuesday won a confidence vote after presenting an expanded majority coalition forged in the wake of his failed presidential bid

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Lithuania's centre-left Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis on Tuesday won a confidence vote after presenting an expanded majority coalition forged in the wake of his failed presidential bid.

Earlier this month, Skvernelis reneged on a pledge to quit after being eliminated in the first round of May's presidential election in the Baltic eurozone state of 2.8 million.

His cabinet reshuffle saw two new parties formally join his government to create a four-party coalition commanding a majority 75 of the 141 seats in parliament -- 14 more seats than the previous majority.

Skvernelis won Tuesday's ballot by 83 votes to one vote, with 30 abstentions.

The centrist Farmers and Greens Union and the leftist Social Democratic Labour Party -- which formed the coalition until July -- will now govern in tandem with the right-wing Order and Justice and the centre-right Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Alliance May July Government Cabinet Million Labour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Shah jahan visits Port Sultan Q ..

18 minutes ago

WWF calls on citizens to support nature conservati ..

27 minutes ago

Over Half of Japanese Oppose Amending Constitution ..

27 seconds ago

Relief Response to Deadly South Asia Floods Estima ..

28 seconds ago

Oldest slinger in town: Sri Lanka to farewell shag ..

30 seconds ago

Spain prime minister loses first parliament vote t ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.