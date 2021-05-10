UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Embattled Nepal PM Loses Vote Of Confidence

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 09:52 PM

Embattled Nepal PM loses vote of confidence

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lost a confidence vote on Monday, triggering fresh political uncertainty just as the Himalayan nation reels from the pandemic

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lost a confidence vote on Monday, triggering fresh political uncertainty just as the Himalayan nation reels from the pandemic.

Oli, 69, decided to seek a vote of confidence following months of feuding within his ruling communist party and coalition partners.

"If you want a stable parliament you should vote for the continuity of this government," he said in his address to the legislature before the vote.

But the former political prisoner was able to secure only 93 votes in the parliament instead of the 136 needed.

More than 120 parliamentarians voted against and nearly two dozen leaders from Oli's own party skipped the process.

According to procedure, the president will now call for parties to propose a new candidate, backed by a majority.

Nepal has been roiled by months of turmoil after Oli dissolved parliament in December, accusing members of his Nepal Communist Party (NCP) of being uncooperative.

The NCP was formed in 2018 by a merger between Oli's communist party CPN-UML and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) of former rebel leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Two months later, the Supreme Court reinstated parliament.

Another ruling broke the merger and split the ruling party into two.

In recent months, Oli has faced fierce criticism over his handling of the pandemic as the second wave sweeps over the country, with half of people tested now returning positive.

However it was more political infighting rather than his handling of the pandemic that caused him to lose the vote of confidence.

On Monday, Nepal reported 9,127 cases, the highest increase yet. Nearly 4,000 people have died since the pandemic began, according to official figures.

"Both the parliament and the government have failed to address the Covid-19 crisis in the country. Instead they are engaging in a political game when most citizens were struggling for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds," said Gunaraj Luitel, editor of Nagarik newspaper.

The NCP's triumph over the incumbent Nepali Congress party in elections in 2017 had been seen as the final step in Nepal's post-civil war transformation into a republic.

Brittle alliances have been struck between Nepal's three dominant parties since 2008, and there was hope a majority government would bring stability and much-needed development to the nation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisoner Parliament Vote Died Split Nepal December Congress 2017 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.