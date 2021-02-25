UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Embattled Opposition Leader Medvedchuk Says US Running Ukraine Like Colony - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:39 PM

Embattled Opposition Leader Medvedchuk Says US Running Ukraine Like Colony - Reports

Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's biggest opposition alliance, has accused the United States of running the eastern European country as if it was a colony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's biggest opposition alliance, has accused the United States of running the eastern European country as if it was a colony.

"It is their authorities who have imposed external governance and who are now running Ukraine as their colony," he said in an interview with RT.

Ukraine has announced sanctions on Medvedchuk and banned several television channels owned by his party member just as the Opposition Platform topped a nationwide opinion poll. Medvedchuk now faces charges of terrorist financing, which carry a sentence of up to 12 years in jail.

The US embassy in Kiev raised eyebrows when it applauded both decisions. Washington imposed sanctions of its own on Medvedchuk in 2014, allegedly for undermining Ukraine's democratic institutions.

"They will of course target those who push back against external influence," he said.

The Ukrainian lawmaker, who advocates for closer ties with Russia, admitted it angered him to see the US undermine his country's independence and sovereignty but said he was ready to fight arbitrariness and repression.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia Washington Jail Kiev Independence Alliance United States TV Opposition

Recent Stories

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services announces strategic ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistani Students To Get Scholarships

18 minutes ago

Formation of Administration Committee by Arts Coun ..

24 minutes ago

Four laborers injured in Khuzdar blast

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue support to Afghan owned peace ..

2 minutes ago

PMD forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.