Embattled Opposition Leader Medvedchuk Says US Running Ukraine Like Colony - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's biggest opposition alliance, has accused the United States of running the eastern European country as if it was a colony.

"It is their authorities who have imposed external governance and who are now running Ukraine as their colony," he said in an interview with RT.

Ukraine has announced sanctions on Medvedchuk and banned several television channels owned by his party member just as the Opposition Platform topped a nationwide opinion poll. Medvedchuk now faces charges of terrorist financing, which carry a sentence of up to 12 years in jail.

The US embassy in Kiev raised eyebrows when it applauded both decisions. Washington imposed sanctions of its own on Medvedchuk in 2014, allegedly for undermining Ukraine's democratic institutions.

"They will of course target those who push back against external influence," he said.

The Ukrainian lawmaker, who advocates for closer ties with Russia, admitted it angered him to see the US undermine his country's independence and sovereignty but said he was ready to fight arbitrariness and repression.