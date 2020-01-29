UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Embattled UK Rail Operator Northern Will Be Put Into Public Ownership In March - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:47 PM

Embattled UK Rail Operator Northern Will Be Put Into Public Ownership in March - Gov't

Struggling UK rail operator Northern, owned by Deutsche Bahn subsidiary Arriva, will be put into public ownership in March because of its substandard punctuality and reliability record, UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Struggling UK rail operator Northern, owned by Deutsche Bahn subsidiary Arriva, will be put into public ownership in March because of its substandard punctuality and reliability record, UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said in a statement on Wednesday.

Northern, which serves the north of England, will be taken over by the UK government's Operator of Last Resort on March 1, Shapps stated, in a move that aims to improve service for commuters in the region.

"In January I announced that the Northern franchise was no longer financially sustainable and would only be able to continue for a small number of months. I am announcing today that from 1st March the Northern Rail franchise will be taken into public ownership and the Government will begin operating services through the public-sector operator - the so-called operator of last resort," the transport official's statement read.

Shapps also pledged that weekend services will be free from cancellations, and committed to improve infrastructure, particularly around Northern's two largest hubs: Leeds and Manchester.

"The first step towards the north taking back control of its railways and its people taking back control of their travelling lives, and its economy being strengthened rather than weakened by its transport network. There will be no more leaving behind, this Government is committed to levelling up," the minister added.

Northern has faced customer backlash in recent months over the operator's poor performance. The operator's customers are the least satisfied in the whole of the UK, according to the Autumn 2019 National Rail Passenger Survey published by the travel watchdog Travel Focus on Tuesday.

A report by the Office of Rail and Road in December indicated that just 55.6 percent of the operator's trains were on time during the second quarter of 2019, in comparison to the national average of 65.1 percent.

The UK's Operator of Last Resort took over services on the East Coast Main Line between London and Edinburgh in 2018 after the previous operator Virgin Trains East Coast defaulted.

Related Topics

Poor Road London Edinburgh Leeds Manchester United Kingdom January March December 2018 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Addl. IGP Karachi visits SITE Superhighway Associa ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts Customs petition for hearing ..

2 minutes ago

Govt determined to undertake transparent privatisa ..

2 minutes ago

Hubei Province Orders Local Companies to Suspend O ..

2 minutes ago

Representatives of Kiev, Donbas Discussed Possible ..

6 minutes ago

Bulgarians' patience runs dry over water crisis

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.