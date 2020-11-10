UrduPoint.com
Embraer Posts Q3 Loss As Virus Travel Havoc Continues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:44 PM

Embraer posts Q3 loss as virus travel havoc continues

Brazilian planemaker Embraer reported a net loss of $121.2 million for the third quarter Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to upend the travel industry worldwide

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Brazilian planemaker Embraer reported a net loss of $121.2 million for the third quarter Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to upend the travel industry worldwide.

Embraer, the world's third-biggest planemaker after Airbus and Boeing, reported revenues of $758.7 million for July to September, down more than 35 percent from the same period last year.

Its loss on the quarter was better than the $315.3 million it lost in the second quarter of the year, when the pandemic's disruption of travel and the airline industry was at its height, but worse than its net loss of $77.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.

"Embraer's deliveries in 2020 were negatively impacted principally due to the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to affect the world, especially commercial air travel," it said in a statement.

"The company expects fourth-quarter deliveries to continue to improve relative to the previous three quarters of the year." Embraer said it had delivered seven commercial jets and 21 executive jets for the quarter, down from 17 and 27, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.

The company has suspended its guidance on how many planes it will deliver this year, saying the global health crisis has made the future of the aviation industry impossible to predict.

The company is also coming off a difficult break-up with long-time suitor Boeing, which announced in April it was abandoning plans for a $4.2-billion deal to buy Embraer's commercial plane division.

Boeing faces troubles of its own, dealing with the double blow of the pandemic and the crisis surrounding its crash-tainted 737 MAX.

But in a sign that not everyone is suffering in the age of the new coronavirus, Embraer also announced a deal last week with Porsche to sell a limited-edition version of its Phenom 300E paired with a matching Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The "exclusive package," featuring just 10 pairs of platinum silver jets and cars, caters to super-rich flyers who want their sports car to match their private jet when they roll up at the airport.

