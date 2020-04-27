Embraer shares drop 15 pct after Boeing deal fails

Shares of Embraer plunged by 15 percent Monday after Boeing pulled out of a $4.2 billion deal to buy the Brazilian aircraft maker's commercial plane division

Embraer shares dove in opening trade on Sao Paulo's stock market, falling by more than 15 percent before narrowing the loss to 11.23 percent by mid-morning.