Embraer Shares Drop 15 Pct After Boeing Deal Fails

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

Embraer shares drop 15 pct after Boeing deal fails

Shares of Embraer plunged by 15 percent Monday after Boeing pulled out of a $4.2 billion deal to buy the Brazilian aircraft maker's commercial plane division

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Shares of Embraer plunged by 15 percent Monday after Boeing pulled out of a $4.2 billion deal to buy the Brazilian aircraft maker's commercial plane division.

Embraer shares dove in opening trade on Sao Paulo's stock market, falling by more than 15 percent before narrowing the loss to 11.23 percent by mid-morning.

