Emergencies Believe Deadly Fire in St. Petersburg Hospital Caused by Short-Circuit Failure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Electric equipment malfunction is believed to be the reason behind the deadly fire in the St. George City Hospital in Russia's St. Petersburg, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

As fire hit the hospital, re-purposed for COVID-19 patients amid the pandemic, five people were killed in the intensive care unit. As many as 150 patients and staffers were evacuated. The fire has already been localized.

"Electric equipment malfunction, short-circuit failure is seen as the preliminary reason," the spokesman said.