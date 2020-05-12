UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergencies Believe Deadly Fire In St. Petersburg Hospital Caused By Short-Circuit Failure

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:20 AM

Emergencies Believe Deadly Fire in St. Petersburg Hospital Caused by Short-Circuit Failure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Electric equipment malfunction is believed to be the reason behind the deadly fire in the St. George City Hospital in Russia's St. Petersburg, a spokesperson for emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

As fire hit the hospital, re-purposed for COVID-19 patients amid the pandemic, five people were killed in the intensive care unit. As many as 150 patients and staffers were evacuated. The fire has already been localized.

"Electric equipment malfunction, short-circuit failure is seen as the preliminary reason," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Fire Russia St. Petersburg St. George

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 12, 2020 in Pakistan

8 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

8 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

9 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

9 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.