Emergencies Ministry Plane With Russians Evacuated From Gaza Departs Cairo - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:10 AM

Emergencies Ministry Plane With Russians Evacuated From Gaza Departs Cairo - Embassy

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A Russian Emergencies Ministry plane carrying 64 Russian citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip had departed Cairo for Moscow, the Russian Embassy in Cairo told Sputnik.

Russian citizens, mostly women and children, arrived from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening at Cairo International Airport. From the border with the enclave, they were accompanied by employees of the Russian embassy in Egypt, who also provided them with assistance at the airport.

"We are sincerely grateful to the Egyptian authorities for their responsive attitude to the appeal regarding taking Russian citizens through Egyptian territory and the comprehensive assistance provided. This again confirms the high level of mutual understanding and cooperation between our countries," the Russian Embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

On May 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order on the evacuation of Russian and CIS citizens from the Gaza Strip at their request.

