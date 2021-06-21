Emergency Blackout Occurs at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran's south experienced an emergency outage of electricity on Sunday, Iranian media reported.

As reported by Press tv, the plant stopped working three days ago, and this has resulted in 1,000 megawatts of electricity production shortage.

Fixing the technical issues that caused the blackout would require several days, and the plant will not be working during this time, according to the report.