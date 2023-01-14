UrduPoint.com

Emergency Blackouts Applied In Several Ukrainian Regions - Energy Company

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Emergency Blackouts Applied in Several Ukrainian Regions - Energy Company

Emergency blackouts are taking place in Ukraine's Odesa, Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Ukrainian utility DTEK said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Emergency blackouts are taking place in Ukraine's Odesa, Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Ukrainian utility DTEK said on Saturday.

"Due to the risk of a missile attack in the Odesa region, emergency electricity outages are being introduced," the company's Odesa arm said on social media.

Emergency power outages are also applied in the Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk regions, with the schedules for "stabilization power cuts" not functioning, according to DTEK.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said that emergency blackouts had been applied in 11 Ukrainian regions since they had exceeded limits on energy consumption.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's retaliatory precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that had been carried out since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. In December 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, at that time, it was impossible to completely restore the Ukrainian power grid.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Russia Social Media Company Dnipropetrovsk Kiev October November December Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign ..

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets UAE Ambassador

16 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Wate ..

16 minutes ago
 ANP welcomes likely dissolution of KP assembly

ANP welcomes likely dissolution of KP assembly

5 minutes ago
 Inter-collegiate Sports sessions begins in Nawabsh ..

Inter-collegiate Sports sessions begins in Nawabshah division

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft to Dock to ISS in ..

Russia's Soyuz MS-23 Spacecraft to Dock to ISS in Unmanned Mode on February 22 - ..

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt suspends officials of Fisheries D ..

Balochistan govt suspends officials of Fisheries Department on corruption

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.