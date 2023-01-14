Emergency Blackouts Applied in Several Ukrainian Regions - Energy Company

Emergency blackouts are taking place in Ukraine's Odesa, Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Ukrainian utility DTEK said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Emergency blackouts are taking place in Ukraine's Odesa, Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Ukrainian utility DTEK said on Saturday.

"Due to the risk of a missile attack in the Odesa region, emergency electricity outages are being introduced," the company's Odesa arm said on social media.

Emergency power outages are also applied in the Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk regions, with the schedules for "stabilization power cuts" not functioning, according to DTEK.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said that emergency blackouts had been applied in 11 Ukrainian regions since they had exceeded limits on energy consumption.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's retaliatory precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that had been carried out since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. In December 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, at that time, it was impossible to completely restore the Ukrainian power grid.