Emergency Blackouts Introduced in 3 Ukrainian Regions - Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) Emergency electricity blackouts have been introduced in Ukraine's Odesa, Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk regions on Sunday, Ukrainian utility DTEK said.

"Emergency electricity outages are taking place in the (Kiev) region. The schedules for stabilization power cuts that were prepared earlier are not functioning yet," the company's Kiev arm stated.

According to DTEK, emergency power cuts are also applied in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's retaliatory precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure carried out since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. In December 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, at that time, it was impossible to completely restore the Ukrainian power grid.