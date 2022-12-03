UrduPoint.com

Emergency Blackouts Introduced In Kiev - Energy Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Emergency Blackouts Introduced in Kiev - Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Emergency electricity blackouts have been introduced in Ukraine's capital of Kiev on Saturday, Ukrainian utility DTEK Grids said.

"Emergency electricity outages are taking place in Kiev. The schedules for stabilization power cuts that were prepared earlier are not functioning yet. Specialists from DTEK along with experts from (Ukraine's energy utility) Ukrenergo... are doing everything in their power to stabilize the situation as soon as possible," the company said.

Earlier in the day, emergency power outages were also introduced in the Odesa region, according to local officials.

On Friday, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said that the government would closely monitor electricity blackouts introduced by local authorities across the country, as more and more people started complaining about irregularities regarding scheduled power cuts.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services.

Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.

