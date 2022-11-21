UrduPoint.com

Emergency Blackouts Introduced In Ukraine's Odesa Region - Ukrainian Energy Company

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Emergency Blackouts Introduced in Ukraine's Odesa Region - Ukrainian Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Emergency electricity blackouts are being introduced in Ukraine's Odesa region, Ukrainian electricity company D.TEK said on Monday.

Last week, Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said that rolling blackouts lasting more than four hours would be introduced, starting Monday.

"Emergency electricity outages are taking place in the region. The schedule of power cuts that was prepared earlier is not functioning yet," the company noted.

At the same time, D.TEK stated that its experts were making every effort to stabilize the situation.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Ukraine's energy system was subjected on November 15 to the most massive missile attack since the beginning of the Russian military operation in late February.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure with massive air strikes since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge that it said was organized by Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Related Topics

Attack Electricity Ukraine Russia German Company Same February October November

Recent Stories

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 202 ..

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 2024

37 minutes ago
 Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of ..

Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of COAS family members

51 minutes ago
 PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

1 hour ago
 New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

5 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.