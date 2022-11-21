MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Emergency electricity blackouts are being introduced in Ukraine's Odesa region, Ukrainian electricity company D.TEK said on Monday.

Last week, Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo said that rolling blackouts lasting more than four hours would be introduced, starting Monday.

"Emergency electricity outages are taking place in the region. The schedule of power cuts that was prepared earlier is not functioning yet," the company noted.

At the same time, D.TEK stated that its experts were making every effort to stabilize the situation.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Ukraine's energy system was subjected on November 15 to the most massive missile attack since the beginning of the Russian military operation in late February.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure with massive air strikes since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge that it said was organized by Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.