Emergency Blackouts Planned In Kiev, Other Parts Of Ukraine On Monday - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Emergency Blackouts Planned in Kiev, Other Parts of Ukraine on Monday - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Emergency electricity outages are taking place in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine on Monday, local authorities said.

"Emergency electricity outages are introduced in Kiev due to a missile attack. The schedules for stabilization power cuts are not functioning," the Kiev arm of Ukrainian utility DTEK said.

Emergency power outages will also continue in the Odesa region, Sergey Bratchuk, adviser to the chief of regional military administration, said.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services.

The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.

