KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Nineteen people have been hospitalized after an accident involving an An-24 passenger plane in Russia's Republic of Buryatia, a representative of a local emergency call center told Sputnik on Thursday.

The accident took place earlier in the day.

According to the regional Interior Ministry, the An-24 plane, which was en route from Ulan-Ude to Irkutsk via Nizhneangarsk, landed at 10:20 a.m. (02:20 GMT) in Nizhneangarsk and went outside the runway and subsequently caught fire.

"Two people have been killed. Nineteen people have been hospitalized," the call center representative said.

The call center said it was collecting information on the passengers.