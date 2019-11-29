Emergency Crews Battle Fire at Texas Chemical Plant For Third Day - Company Statement

Emergency crews continue to battle a fire at a Texas chemical plant following explosions at the facility earlier this week, the company TPC Group said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Emergency crews continue to battle a fire at a Texas chemical plant following explosions at the facility earlier this week, the company TPC Group said in a press release on Friday.

"The event is still ongoing, and Emergency Response crews remain on site working to manage the incident," the release said.

On Wednesday, an explosion at the TPC Group chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas injured three workers. A second explosion later in the day prompted a mandatory evacuation of 60,000 residents within a four-mile radius of the facility.

The release said the air quality was tested this morning and there are no human health concerns at this time.

The chemical plant stores butane and raffinate, which is used in the production of synthetic rubber.