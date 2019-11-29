UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Crews Battle Fire At Texas Chemical Plant For Third Day - Company Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:51 PM

Emergency Crews Battle Fire at Texas Chemical Plant For Third Day - Company Statement

Emergency crews continue to battle a fire at a Texas chemical plant following explosions at the facility earlier this week, the company TPC Group said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Emergency crews continue to battle a fire at a Texas chemical plant following explosions at the facility earlier this week, the company TPC Group said in a press release on Friday.

"The event is still ongoing, and Emergency Response crews remain on site working to manage the incident," the release said.

On Wednesday, an explosion at the TPC Group chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas injured three workers. A second explosion later in the day prompted a mandatory evacuation of 60,000 residents within a four-mile radius of the facility.

The release said the air quality was tested this morning and there are no human health concerns at this time.

The chemical plant stores butane and raffinate, which is used in the production of synthetic rubber.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Company SITE Event

Recent Stories

Macron Challenges NATO's Status Quo, Policy on Rus ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammad Zarif Cancels Participation in Next Week' ..

3 minutes ago

Good Outlook for Normandy Summit Unlikely to Chang ..

3 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Slams Media Reports Abou ..

3 minutes ago

Most Mediterranean Countries Failing to Meet Minim ..

29 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the p ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.