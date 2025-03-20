Emergency declaration upends government in oil-rich Nigerian state

Port Harcourt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Months of political infighting in Nigeria's oil-rich Rivers State have culminated in the Federal government declaring a state of emergency, putting residents on edge and throwing the country into constitutional uncertainty.

The region is prone to street gang violence and theft from crude pipelines, but it's also a key economic lifeline for the west African fossil fuel giant.

While the streets of the regional capital Port Harcourt were calm Wednesday, many were expecting a large military presence in the coming days after both the governor and the local legislature were suspended -- the constitutionality of which was unclear.

The power struggle that began in late 2023 between now-suspended governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, spawned court cases and crippled the state legislature, all while the region dealt with attacks on oil facilities.

President Bola Tinubu, who had previously brokered a failed peace deal between the two, said in a nationwide address on Tuesday that he was "disturbed" by the "political crisis".

In a scathing rebuke of Fubara, he accused him of complicity in the latest attacks on oil infrastructure.

"Apart from that, both the House and the governor have not been able to work together. Both of them do not realise that they are in office to work together for the peace and good governance of the state," Tinubu said.

He has since sworn in Ibokette Ibas, a retired former navy chief as the state administrator for six months.