UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Declared For South Florida As Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:10 AM

Emergency Declared For South Florida as Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared an emergency for South Florida as tropical storm Elsa approaches.

"Elsa is currently a strong tropical storm on a track to impact Florida by Monday. Florida is working with local authorities to safely secure the Surfside [condo collapse] site ahead of the storm," DeSantis said on Twitter on Saturday.

Elsa, the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic storm season, was downgraded to a tropical storm earlier in the day.

"Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-150 declaring a state of emergency for 15 counties in the potential path of Tropical Storm Elsa. The Governor is urging Floridians in the southern part of the state to begin preparing for impacts as early as Monday, including heavy rain, flooding and potential storm surge," an official statement on the governor's website says.

The state government warned that the severity and track of tropical storm Elsa remained uncertain.

"While we continue to provide resources to support the response at Surfside, impacts from Elsa will begin affecting the Florida Keys and portions of southern Florida as early as Monday. All Floridians in the potential path of this storm need to prepare for the risk of isolated tornadoes, storm surge, heavy rainfall and flash flooding," DeSantis warned in a Saturday statement.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Elsa is expected to slow down late on Saturday and move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba on Sunday.

Related Topics

Storm Governor Twitter Florida Jamaica Cuba SITE Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court sets aside appointments made in ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan keen to expand existing bilateral militar ..

6 hours ago

Florida collapse toll now 24, rest of building to ..

6 hours ago

Russia Waits for Lukashenko to Come to Crimea - Pe ..

6 hours ago

PTI govt introducing reforms to strengthen institu ..

6 hours ago

Verstappen takes pole in Austria as Hamilton strug ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.