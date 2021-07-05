UrduPoint.com
Emergency Declared In 3 Rural Kazakh Districts Due To Steppe Fires - Local Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Kazakhstan declared a state of emergency in three rural districts in the Karaganda region, the central part of the republic, after the spread of severe steppe fires in the areas, the press service of the regional administration reported on Monday.

"An emergency state was declared due to natural steppe fires in three rural districts of the Ulytau district - Dzhangildino, Aktas, and Amangeldi. The fire is spreading in the steppe. At the moment, the villages have not been affected.

The situation is under constant control of the Karaganda region's Emergency Department," the Karaganda administration said on its official website.

A commission has been set up to assess the damage to farmers whose livestock has died or pastures have burned out, according to the statement.

The press service added that 216 people and 28 pieces of equipment were involved in the efforts to extinguish the steppe fires in three affected areas.

