UrduPoint.com

Emergency Declared In Kamchatka Villages Affected By Ashfall After Shiveluch Eruption

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Emergency Declared in Kamchatka Villages Affected by Ashfall After Shiveluch Eruption

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) A state of emergency has been declared on the territory of the Ust-Kamchatsky district on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, where several villages were affected by ashfall during the Shiveluch volcano eruption, the district's head, Oleg Bondarenko, said.

"The main outcome of today's commission on emergency situations is the declaration of a state of emergency on the territory of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district. The Commission unanimously adopted this decision," Bondarenko said on Telegram on Saturday.

He added that the emergency zones include the villages of Kliuchi (Klyuchi), Mayskoye and Kozyrevsk.

The Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Kamchatka Territory erupted in the early hours of April 11, spewing ash 20 kilometers (12 miles) into the air. The ash cloud covered several villages in the eastern part of the Kamchatka peninsula. Residents of the affected areas were advised not to go outside unnecessarily.

The Russian Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said that the ashfall in the village of Klyuchi was the heaviest in the last 60 years. In some areas, the layer of ash was 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) thick, local authorities said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that health workers must pay special attention to the health of Kamchatka residents in the wake of the Shiveluch volcano eruption. Governor of Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov told Putin on Wednesday that he intended to ask the Russian government to assist him in enlisting the help of pulmonary specialists and in arranging a health promotion campaign for children. He said that there was no immediate threat to the lives and health of local residents affected by the ashfall.

Shiveluch is one of Kamchatka's largest, most active, and continuously erupting volcanoes, as well as one of the most active on the planet.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Klyuchi Vladimir Putin April Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2023

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd April 2023

42 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

11 hours ago
 ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges& ..

ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges&#039; liquidity last week

11 hours ago
 Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

12 hours ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.