Emergency Descent Of Air Munition From Su-34 Plane Damages Houses In Belgorod - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Emergency Descent of Air Munition From Su-34 Plane Damages Houses in Belgorod - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The damage to the houses in the Russian city of Belgorod has been caused by an emergency descent of aviation munition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, there are no casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said that a blast occurred in Belgorod that occurred damaged an apartment building and several parked cars and knocked down power lines. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a cordon had been set up at the scene in the southern part of Belgorod.

Residents were not allowed to enter the intersection. Emergency teams were working at the site.

"On April 20, 2023, at around 22.15 Moscow time (18:15 GMT), during the flight of a Su-34 of the Aerospace Forces over the city of Belgorod, there was an emergency descent of aviation munition. As a result, there was damage to residential buildings, no casualties," the ministry said.

The ministry added that an "investigation is underway."

