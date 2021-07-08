Emergency Introduced Over COVID From July 12 in Tokyo, Which Will Host Olympics - Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The coronavirus emergency regime in Tokyo, where Olympic Games are due to open in less than two weeks, will be introduced from July 12 to August 22, NHK reported, citing a statement from Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is also in charge of the COVID-19 response.

In addition, the emergency regime in Okinawa and the regime of enhanced measures in four more prefectures - Osaka, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa - are being extended for this period.

In five more prefectures, the enhanced measures regime will be lifted.