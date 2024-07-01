Open Menu

Emergency Landing In Brazil After Turbulence Injuries

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Emergency landing in Brazil after turbulence injuries

An Air Europa Boeing plane made an emergency landing in Brazil on Monday after several people were injured by "strong turbulence" on a flight from Madrid to Montevideo, the airline said

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) An Air Europa Boeing plane made an emergency landing in Brazil on Monday after several people were injured by "strong turbulence" on a flight from Madrid to Montevideo, the airline said.

The 787-9 Dreamliner was diverted to the airport of Natal in northeastern Brazil on its way to the Uruguayan capital, the Spanish company said on X, adding that passengers who suffered injuries "are receiving attention."

Uruguay's foreign ministry said in a statement that passengers in need of medical attention were taken to the Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel hospital in Natal. Several have already been discharged.

A Uruguayan diplomatic source told AFP "between 25 and 30" people were injured, but the number was not final.

Most suffered "mild trauma" and "at first sight, no one's life is at risk," said the source.

Air Europa said a plane will leave from Madrid later Monday to pick up the passengers in Natal and continue the journey to Uruguay.

In May, a 73-year-old British man died and several other passengers and crew suffered skull, brain and spine injuries when a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 hit severe turbulence on a flight from London and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Monday's incident was the latest drama involving a Boeing plane, after a fuselage panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX in January as well as two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Related Topics

Injured Company Died Natal London Man Singapore Madrid Bangkok Montevideo Brazil Uruguay January May 2018 2019 From Airport

Recent Stories

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days o ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days of immense hardwork

4 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan to organize 'Radio Pothohar Mela' o ..

Radio Pakistan to organize 'Radio Pothohar Mela' on 4th July

5 seconds ago
 ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ operation not to affect peopl ..

‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ operation not to affect people of KP, Balochistan: Minister ..

7 seconds ago
 12 Pakistani women cricketers participate in ACC W ..

12 Pakistani women cricketers participate in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

10 seconds ago
 Wawrinka, 39, makes flying start at Wimbledon

Wawrinka, 39, makes flying start at Wimbledon

15 seconds ago
 Mauritania president re-elected in stable outlier ..

Mauritania president re-elected in stable outlier in turbulent region

13 minutes ago
Global stocks rally, euro climbs, tracking French ..

Global stocks rally, euro climbs, tracking French election

13 minutes ago
 Powerful Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean isla ..

Powerful Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean island of Carriacou

10 minutes ago
 Norway blocks unique real estate sale in Arctic Sv ..

Norway blocks unique real estate sale in Arctic Svalbard

10 minutes ago
 Court to conduct daily hearings of PTI founder, ot ..

Court to conduct daily hearings of PTI founder, others after July 8

10 minutes ago
 Pak ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavillion in P ..

Pak ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavillion in Paris

10 minutes ago
 Blinken sees NATO support regardless of far-right ..

Blinken sees NATO support regardless of far-right gains in Europe

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World