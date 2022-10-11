(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) An emergency NATO summit could take place next week, Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters in Bratislava after the meeting of the heads of the Visegrad Four countries (Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary).

Duda said that he had spoken by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"I conveyed to Secretary General Stoltenberg the request of President Zelenskyy to convene an extraordinary NATO summit at the level of heads of state and government. Mr. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that at this moment he was very seriously considering such a step ” convening such a meeting," Duda said.

"There is a high probability that this meeting will take place next week," he added.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that NATO was ready to hold a virtual summit, if necessary, a decision will be made after a ministerial meeting in Brussels on October 12-13.