UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Powers In Virus Fight Must Not Be Used To Quash Dissent: UN Experts

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:12 PM

Emergency powers in virus fight must not be used to quash dissent: UN experts

Countries going into crisis mode over the spread of the deadly new coronavirus must not use the emergency measures to suppress human rights, a group of independent UN experts insisted Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Countries going into crisis mode over the spread of the deadly new coronavirus must not use the emergency measures to suppress human rights, a group of independent UN experts insisted Monday.

The rights experts, who are appointed by the United Nations but who do not speak on behalf of the world body, said they recognised "the severity of the current health crisis and acknowledge that the use of emergency powers is allowed by international law in response to significant threats." But they went on to "urgently remind states that any emergency responses to the coronavirus must be proportionate, necessary and non-discriminatory." The statement was signed by more than a dozen UN experts on issues including on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, health, education, and religious belief, along with the UN working group on arbitrary detention.

It came as global infections from the novel coronavirus swelled to more than 168,000 people, including 6,500 deaths, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

In their comments, which echoed a recent call by the UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet to ensure rights were respected throughout the COVID-19 response, the experts stressed that the use of emergency powers should be declared publicly.

They also said UN treaty bodies should be notified if fundamental rights, including movement, family life and assembly were being significantly limited.

"Moreover, emergency declarations based on the COVID-19 outbreak should not be used as a basis to target particular groups, minorities, or individuals," they insisted.

The emergency, the experts said, "should not function as a cover for repressive action under the guise of protecting health nor should it be used to silence the work of human rights defenders." "Restrictions taken to respond to the virus must be motivated by legitimate public health goals and should not be used simply to quash dissent."They warned that some states might find the use of emergency powers "attractive because it offers shortcuts.""To prevent such excessive powers to become hardwired into legal and political systems, restrictions should be narrowly tailored and should be the least intrusive means to protect public health," they said.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Education Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 ..

16 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

31 minutes ago

2,160 Public Service Vehicles fined during last tw ..

17 seconds ago

Blaze Breaks Out at Refugee Camp on Greece's Islan ..

18 seconds ago

Islamabad police to set up control room for precau ..

20 seconds ago

US warns Iraq it 'will not tolerate' attacks on Am ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.