Emergency Response Center Keeps Putin Updated on Coronavirus Situation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The emergency response center recently set up by the Russian government regularly reports the latest developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak to President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The emergency response center that was set up by the government, of course, informs the president [of the situation over the virus] ... The work has been launched, the center is working. You know that two cases of the coronavirus have been registered [in Russia] ... All the necessary measures are being taken," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also added that the outbreak would not affect relations between Russia and China, or their trade and economic cooperation.

Last week, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Russia in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.

The disease was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has claimed the lives of more than 400 people and left over 20,000 others infected.