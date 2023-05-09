Emergency Response Training Taking Place on Nuclear-Powered Ship in Norway - Authority

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Officers of the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK), together with personnel from six other countries, have conducted emergency response training on board of a nuclear-powered ship in Norway, the organization said on Tuesday.

The training took place in a Norwegian town of Bodo on the Arctic coast.

Aside from the host party, over 300 people from seven countries participated in it, including six from Finland, STUK said.

The goal of the Arctic REIHN (Arctic Radiation Exercise in High North) 2023 is to check, test and further develop the emergency preparedness and response to a nuclear meltdown or radiation accident in the Arctic, including nuclear warnings to other countries as well as rendering and receiving international assistance, according to the organization.

The European Union bears most of the training expenses, the organization added.