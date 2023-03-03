MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Emergency services departed to the site of the explosion in the Russian city of Kolomna southeast of Moscow, there are no details of what happened yet, the city administration told Sputnik.

"Not yet.

Emergency services went to the scene," it said when asked about any information about the explosion.

The sound of the explosion was heard not throughout the city, but only in the rural part beyond the Moskva River, the city administration added.