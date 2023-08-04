(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Explosions has taken place in the water area of the Russian city of Novorossiysk and the village of Myskhako, the information has been transferred to special services, an operator responding to a 112 emergency phone call told Sputnik on Friday.

"All the information has been transferred to special services, they are investigating ... There were reports," the operator said.

Earlier on Friday, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov, said on Telegram that air defense systems were triggered in several regions of Crimea overnight and shot down all the targets in the air. There was no material damage and casualties, he said.