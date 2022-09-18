Emergency Services in Taiwan Rescue 4 People From Rubble After Earthquake - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) All people trapped under the rubble of a building that collapsed due to an earthquake in Yuli in eastern Taiwan have been rescued, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday.

According to the China Earthquake Administration, the 6.9-magnitude earthquake was registered at 6:44 GMT. The quake's center was at a depth of about 6.2 miles in Hualien County on the eastern coast of Taiwan's island.

The CCTV reported that a building collapsed in the city of Yuli in Hualien County. Four people got trapped under rubble. Emergency services carried out a rescue operation that lasted over three hours.

The earthquake ruined roads, derailed train cars and led to the collapse of a road bridge.

According to statistics, earthquakes in Hualien County occur more often than in other areas of the island; in February 2018, a devastating 6.5-magnitude earthquake killed 16 people, another 285 were injured.