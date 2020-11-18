Emergency Services Looking Into Incident at Infections Hospital in Southern Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Emergency services are looking into an incident in Kommunarka hospital in the south of Moscow, which is meant for treatment of COVID-19 and other infections, representatives of the service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, reports of oxygen supply equipment exploding emerged on social networks.

According to the emergency services, there have been no reports of anyone injured.