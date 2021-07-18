UrduPoint.com
Emergency Situation Declared In Upper Bavaria Amid Flooding - Reports

Sun 18th July 2021 | 03:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) An emergency has been declared in the district of Berchtesgadener Land in Germany's Bavaria amid heavy rains and flooding, local media report.

Several landslides have occurred in Berchtesgadener Land and the fire brigade in Upper Bavaria has been overloaded with work, Merkur reported late on Saturday, citing a spokesman for the integrated control center in Traunstein.

According to Merkur, the emergency in Berchtesgadener Land was announced by the district office at 10:22 p.m. local time on Saturday (20:22 GMT).

