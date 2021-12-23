Emergency Teams Extinguish Fire at Baytown Oil Refinery in Texas - ExxonMobil

Emergency response teams have succeeded in putting out the fire at the Baytown Oil Refinery in the US state of Texas, in which four people were injured ExxonMobil announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Emergency response teams have succeeded in putting out the fire at the Baytown Oil Refinery in the US state of Texas, in which four people were injured ExxonMobil announced on Thursday.

"ExxonMobil emergency response teams have safely extinguished the fire at the Baytown refinery," the company said via Twitter.

Air monitoring continues along the refinery's fence line and available information shows no adverse air quality monitoring impact to the community or personnel on site at the current time, ExxonMobil said.

The causes of the incident have not yet been determined, the company added.

ExxonMobil said the fire started at around 1:00 a.m. local time. In early reports, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that preliminary information indicated that some type of explosion happened inside the plant.

The ExxonMobil facility in Baytown suffered an earlier fire in July of 2019, when 37 people were injured.