Emergency Teams Transport 2 People Injured in Attack at US Capitol - DC Fire Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Emergency teams have transported two people injured in attack at the US Capitol, Washington, DC Fire Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"We were responded to the report of the shooting at the US Capitol, and we have transported two patients from that scene.

This is the only information that I can offer you at the moment," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, police responded to reports that a vehicle rammed two officers at the Capitol. Media reported that a knife-wielding suspect was shot.